Introduction to Making Movies on an iPhone
ArtWaves 1345A Hwy 102 Town Hill Bar Harbor
Saturday March 11th 10:00 to 12:00
$40.00
$30.00 ArtWaves Members
This class is designed for adults and adolescents who are unfamiliar with iMovie. You will learn how to start a project, import clips and photos to the timeline, trim clips, adjust audio, add a VoiceOver, add titles, and export the finished movie.
Participants need to bring a fully charged iPhone along with the iMovie app which is available for free from the app store. You will need to film six to twenty five short horizontal videos (clips) that you can use to construct a short 30-120 second video. Most of the clips I shoot for my videos are 15 seconds or less, Nothing should be shorter than 5 seconds. Most clips in my timelines are trimmed to between 1 and 5 seconds.
Think of a theme, and then illustrate it with your clips using a variety of angles. Include some photos, and be sure to shoot with your phone in the horizontal position.
A few examples from my iPhone:
Sand Beach in the Winter:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHwf7D-U0YE
A Stormy Day on Ocean Drive
https://youtu.be/s5hQoZy7QSI
Going with the Flow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_LF-KMrOz0
Other examples can be found on the Galen Lowe 2 YouTube channel. Some were edited on my mac:
https://www.youtube.com/@galenlowe2531/videos
Instructor Bio:
Galen Lowe, a retired video teacher from MDIHS, suggests documenting a walk, a family gathering, or your dog a play. Keep a general storyline in mind, and try to end with something interesting. You may already have clips on your phone to use - just remember, we are making short videos, and the output will be horizontal.