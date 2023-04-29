PRESQUE ISLE - Husson softball senior pitcher McKenna Smith put another feather in her nearly-full cap on Saturday, throwing a perfect game against UMPI.

The Old Town native struck out 16 of 21 batters, eclipsing 200 on the season during the outing, and threw just 59 pitches in seven innings. She also contributed at the plate, going two-for-three with two RBIs on the day.

The game was game one of a doubleheader against the Owls which Husson won 12-0. They also won game two 12-0, finishing an unbeaten 10-0 in regular season NAC play.

This marks the first ever seven-inning perfect game in Husson softball history.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you