PRESQUE ISLE - Husson softball senior pitcher McKenna Smith put another feather in her nearly-full cap on Saturday, throwing a perfect game against UMPI.
The Old Town native struck out 16 of 21 batters, eclipsing 200 on the season during the outing, and threw just 59 pitches in seven innings. She also contributed at the plate, going two-for-three with two RBIs on the day.
The game was game one of a doubleheader against the Owls which Husson won 12-0. They also won game two 12-0, finishing an unbeaten 10-0 in regular season NAC play.
This marks the first ever seven-inning perfect game in Husson softball history.