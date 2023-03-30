BROOKLIN For over a century and a half the Brooklin general store has served the town of its namesake.
But according to one of the owners, since acquiring and renovation the store in 2016 he and his other partners have decided its time to pass to on the torch.
Owner bob Manhaimer says, "We're looking for a new owner or owners to come in and make their mark on it and keep the kitchen going and continue to serve the community as long as they possibly can."
According employee Don Sheehan, one of the reasons the store needs to stay open is because its the only one for miles around.
Sheehan says, "Its twenty miles to the store in blue hill you know. So twenty miles - that's a forty mile trip just for going to get your milk and bread you know".
What makes Brooklin general store so special is the fact that its not just another place to get groceries its a hub for the entire community
According to community members, even though the store has been passed from owners to owners and been rebuilt from the ground up its always kept the same spirit of community through generations.
Manhaimer says there are a few people already interested in purchasing the store but if you have any interest keep your eye out for the listing in the next few days.