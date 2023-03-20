CORINTH -- The Associated Press reports that high school students nationwide are becoming less likely to consider college after graduation. 

Experts report that the pandemic has encouraged students to seek careers that do not require a college degree.

"They tell me they have jobs lined up. They have employers ready to pay them $25 or $30 an hour and their trades. It's hard to get them interested in college at all,” said Linda Basilicato, advisor for Maine Educational Talent.

Maine Educational Talent Search, an early intervention and college access program for low income and first generation college students.

Basilicato notes she has received mixed responses to questions commonly posed to high school seniors nationwide, “are you planning to go to college and if so how do you plan to pay tuition?"

"I have a mix. I have a lot of students definitely going to college getting their award letters. Some are getting lots of money to go to college, others not so much,” said Basilicato.

The college planning advisor points out that like most things, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed students' mindsets when it comes to higher education.

The Associated Press notes that many students no longer find stability in attending college in fear of student loan debt. And other factors.

 "I had one student for years who wanted to be a teacher. He suddenly came to me one day and said I'm not going to college, I'm going to do an electricians apprenticeship. What he said during the pandemic,” according to Basilicato. “What the schools went through made him completely change his mind about wanting to be a teacher."

Central High school senior, Ryan St. Peter said he plans to attend college to study liberal arts despite the possibilities for career advancement as a musician without a college degree.

 "I really want to further my career as a musician. It [means] so much more to have a college degree in music,” said St. Peter.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you