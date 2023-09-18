HERMON -- A community favorite is back up and running only a few weeks after its original building was completely torn down.
The store formally known as C&K Variety in Hermon has reopened with an all-new look and name.
Eager patrons can find the all-new Hawk's Deli and Market at 8 Billings Road in Hermon.
The store's current owner, Tylor Perry, says the name was derived from the Hermon High School's mascot the Hermon Hawks.
He says, "Everybody loves c & k and I think it's going to be the name, probably forever, but we just figured with the new store, it was time to kinda change the name a little bit and kinda give back to the community for all of the support they've given us."
The new store has expanded its grocery catalog in the hopes it can be a one-stop shop for everyone in town.
Hours of operation have also changed, the store will now be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.