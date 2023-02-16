BANGOR -- Some local students were given the opportunity to experience art in an unlikely place.
St. Joseph Healthcare welcomed students from Husson University to their 900 Broadway campus to view the Robert Shetterly art exhibit.
The exhibit is part of St. Joseph's Healing Arts program which brings art into spaces for patients.
"I think it's important for them to realize that art impacts our daily lives, whether it's through advertisement, media or looking at things in galleries that might inspire us or inspire us to go out and be the change we want to be in the world. It's endless really but that's part of the human experience. To get out there and see what's out there," says Husson University professor Janelle Delicata.
The exhibit is available to the public through the end of March.