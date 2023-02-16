HEALING

BANGOR -- Some local students were given the opportunity to experience art in an unlikely place. 

St. Joseph Healthcare welcomed students from Husson University to their 900 Broadway campus to view the Robert Shetterly art exhibit. 

The exhibit is part of St. Joseph's Healing Arts program which brings art into spaces for patients. 

STUDENTS

"I think it's important for them to realize that art impacts our daily lives, whether it's through advertisement, media or looking at things in galleries that might inspire us or inspire us to go out and be the change we want to be in the world. It's endless really but that's part of the human experience. To get out there and see what's out there," says Husson University professor Janelle Delicata.

The exhibit is available to the public through the end of March.  

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

