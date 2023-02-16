Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 5 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay and Casco Bay. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 5 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, sleet accumulations around one half to 1 inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&