KENNEBUNKPORT -- Game wardens located a missing woman in the woods in Kennebunkport early Thursday morning.
According to Mark Latti with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, 65-year-old Helen Baillie had become disoriented and lost in the woods behind her house Wednesday night while walking her dog.
Baillie's husband reported her missing after her dog was found without her about a mile and a half away from their home.
Game wardens located Baillie's phone, but there were no signs of her, prompting a K9 unit to be called in.
K9 Storm and Game Warden Chad Robertson began searching in the area where the cell phone was located a little before midnight and found her at 12:15 a.m.
Baillie was severely hypothermic when she was found and had trouble speaking.
Game wardens gave her warm clothes and were able to assist her out of the woods.
She was taken to the hospital for further examination.