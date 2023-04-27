ROBERTSON AND K9 STORM

KENNEBUNKPORT -- Game wardens located a missing woman in the woods in Kennebunkport early Thursday morning.

According to Mark Latti with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, 65-year-old Helen Baillie had become disoriented and lost in the woods behind her house Wednesday night while walking her dog.

Baillie's husband reported her missing after her dog was found without her about a mile and a half away from their home.

Game wardens located Baillie's phone, but there were no signs of her, prompting a K9 unit to be called in.

K9 Storm and Game Warden Chad Robertson began searching in the area where the cell phone was located a little before midnight and found her at 12:15 a.m.

Baillie was severely hypothermic when she was found and had trouble speaking.

Game wardens gave her warm clothes and were able to assist her out of the woods.

She was taken to the hospital for further examination.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

