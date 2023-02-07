LOWELL -- Two people lost their home and their dog in a house fire in Lowell Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple fire departments responded to 693 Webb Cove Drive in Lowell around 5:30.
Howland Fire Capt. Eric Saint-Cyr says firefighters arrived to find the log cabin home fully engulfed in flames.
One person suffered minor burns, but both occupants were able to escape.
Their dog was not able to make it out of the home.
Capt. Saint-Cyr says they believe the fire started in the kitchen.
He says one of the occupants was cooking, then left the kitchen briefly, and returned to find the room in flames.