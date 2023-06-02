Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and North Central Maine, including the following counties, in East Central Maine, Penobscot. In North Central Maine, Piscataquis. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mount Katahdin, Baxter State Park, South Branch Pond, Telos Lake, western Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and Katahdin Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING... Thunderstorms containing cloud to ground lightning will impact Bangor International Airport from 315 PM until 6 PM.