Our Heroes, Their Own Words: Paul Chapman Newsroom Newsroom Author email Jun 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Heroes, Their Own Words is a special on-going series on ABC 7 and FOX 22 honoring Maine's World War II veterans. Today we feature Paul Chapman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Newsroom Author email Follow Newsroom Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 88° 93° / 53° 6 PM 85° 7 PM 82° 8 PM 79° 9 PM 73° 10 PM 72° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesTwo killed, one critically injured in I-95 collisionTrespassing incident leads to arrestMaine State Police fire at driver near Canadian border, motorists asked to avoid port of entryNew details released in officer-involved shooting in AltonHermon's Reed excited to continue multi-sport career with HussonPitching, defense shine in 16 inning battle between Brewer and HampdenMaine baseball wins America East title, reaches NCAAs for first time since '11Medical professional offers tips during Browntail moth seasonNest Café to hold fundraiser for Zahra ToweyMattanawcook Academy baseball riding efficient play to top seed in C North Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.