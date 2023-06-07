BANGOR -- An informative panel will be held on Thursday at the Zillman Art Museum in Bangor, to discuss the use of pronouns and why they are important to those in the LGBTQ+ community.
As part of Bangor's month-long schedule of Pride related activities, the Health Equity Alliance, Northern Light Acadia Hospital and the Zillman Art Museum of the University of Maine, have all teamed up to offer this informative discussion.
The event is free and open to the public. It will start at 5:30 p.m. on June 8th at 40 Harlow Street in Downtown Bangor.
To learn more, head to MaineHealthEquity.org and head to the event's Facebook page.