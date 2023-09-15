BANGOR -- In an especially timely nature with Hurricane Lee approaching, the Good Morning Maine show was witness to an interactive demonstration regarding what to do if you encounter a downed power line. 

This demonstration is an educational resource that Versant Power is inviting first responders, teachers, and industry leaders to sign up for, in order to receive specialized training. 

To learn more, watch the full video interview and head to PublicSafetyEd.VersantPower.com. Through this link you can also sign up to receive the training. 

