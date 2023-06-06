BANGOR -- Coe Park will be host to a neighborhood festival, the first of it's kind, this upcoming weekend.
Hosted by the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center, Food and Medicine, and Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, the festival features; horse and wagon rides, a bounce house, a dunk tank, demonstrations of rapier and heavy combat, a 3k fun run, author talks from multiple authors, including award-winning Penobscot author Morgan Talty - and more.
For all the details, watch the full video interview with Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center Executive Director Sean Faircloth. And, head to their website for further details at TogetherPlace.org.