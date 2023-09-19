BANGOR -- How prepared for an emergency are you?
That was the topic of discussion this morning on Good Morning Maine.
One of the best ways you can be prepared for many emergencies, is by knowing CPR, such as hands-only CPR.
In this two part series, we'll learn how important it can be to know CPR - and just how easy it is to learn.
Watch the full video interview to learn more, and make sure to watch the online hands-only CPR training, provided by the red cross- that can be found HERE.
Part two of this series will air tomorrow on Good Morning Maine, and will also get posted to our website.