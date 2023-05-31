BANGOR -- Ron Joseph, a Maine-based retired Wildlife Biologist, has released his memoir.
It'll be his first published book - full of stories from his thirty-plus year career working outdoors.
Joseph grew up in Oakland and learned to love the outdoors and wildlife on his grandparents' dairy farm in Mercer. His book is full of stories not only from his career, but of his childhood that he fondly spent in places like these.
Published by Islandport Press, a local company out of Yarmouth, the memoir is now available for purchase wherever books are sold.
Joseph will also be doing a book talk and signing event tonight at the Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden, at 7 p.m.
He'll have an additional free talk tomorrow at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft at 6 p.m.
