BANGOR -- Our pet of the week from Bangor Humane Society, is a lovely human-friendly rabbit named Violet.
She doesn't do well with other rabbits- but loves interactions with humans, which makes her a bit out of the ordinary.
And if you're looking for a pet that isn't a rabbit, this is your sign, the humane society is packed full of dogs, cats and rabbits right now. They open today at noon if you want to see for yourself!
To learn more, watch the full video interview, and head to BangorHumane.org.