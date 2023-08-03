POTW: Myrtle Emma Smith Emma Smith Anchor Author email Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANGOR - Our pet of the week is a one year old kitty named Myrtle. She is a curious cat who loves affection and is ready to be adopted at the Bangor Humane Society. For more information, watch the full video interview, and head to BangorHumane.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emma Smith Anchor Author email Follow Emma Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 75° Mostly Cloudy75° / 53° 12 PM 76° 1 PM 76° 2 PM 76° 3 PM 75° 4 PM 74° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesResearchers give advice on hand-picking Japanese BeetlesResearchers track new feeding pattern for invasive Japanese BeetleMassachusetts men attempt to steal entire Bank of America ATM with chain, leads officers on chaseA once in a life time estate sale is happening in NewburghPackers sign former Black Bear, Old Town gradBangor movie theater reopens under new ownershipWoman arrested following alleged police standoffThree arrested after investigation into drug trafficking in Washington CountyDriver involved in fatal crash indicted for manslaughterPolice arrest man for detaining a woman against her will Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.