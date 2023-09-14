BANGOR -- Our pet of the week is an energetic and happy-go-lucky Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Bowzer. 

Bowzer only has a portion of his bottom jaw, which explains the adorable constant hanging tongue - and a little extra drool than usual. 

Anyone who adopts Bowzer will need to have a vet relationship. 

For more information, watch the full video interview, and head to BangorHumane.org

