BANGOR-- This week's pet of the week segment is a two for one!

Meet Eddie and Buck, the bonded pair of guinea pigs that are up for adoption at the Bangor Humane Society. 

To learn more, watch the whole video interview, and head to BangorHumane.org

Anchor

Emma serves as a Morning News Anchor for the station, and a part - time reporter. In her free time she enjoys digging through old newspaper archives, watching horror movies and spending every moment she can near the ocean.

Recommended for you