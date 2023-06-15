BANGOR - The 16th Annual Margaretta Days Festival and Craft Fair, held on the Mall area of the University of Maine at Machias, kicks off on Friday.
The festival celebrates Machias' history during the American Revolution, specifically the "Battle of the Margarette" - the first Naval Battle of the American Revolution.
It's free of charge and will kick off Friday the 16th at 6:30 pm, and go all day Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, watch the full video interview, and head to MargarettaDays.com.