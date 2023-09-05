BANGOR -- The 7th annual Maine Cheese Festival will return to Pittsfield this Sunday.
Tickets are available online only, so in order to get tickets, click HERE.
Early bird hour starts at 11 a.m. and then general admission is from noon to 6 p.m.
There will be too many cheese makers and creameries on site to list here, as well as food trucks, a beer and wine garden with local brewers, wine makers and distillers. Plus - a cheese bowling event for the kids.
To learn more, head to MaineCheeseFestival.org, and make sure to watch the full video interview with two local cheese makers.