BANGOR -- "The Ahab Inside Me - Redux" isn't technically a play, it's a Blues Opera. And it's described as "Moby Dick meets The Perfect Storm."
Michael Gorman, playwright for the production, came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss it, and why it serves as a metaphor of and a vessel for addiction recovery.
It will premier at the Colonial Theatre in Augusta on Thursday July 20th, and will only run for four days in total.
To learn more, watch the full video interview with playwright Michael Gorman, and head to the production team's website, FortyHourClub.com.