BANGOR - Local publisher 12 Willows Press is calling for literary submissions that are reflective of the Penobscot river, in order to celebrate the woods and waters of the watershed.
Local author Christopher Packard and Publisher Steven Long came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss this request, as well as the upcoming Bangor area Maine Authors' Book Fair and Literary Festival.
To learn more about what submissions are being accepted, head to 12WillowsPress.com, to learn more about Packard's book head to ChristopherPackard.com, and make sure to watch the full video interview.