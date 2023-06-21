BANGOR -- Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry of Ellsworth is hosting the "Great Car, Great Cause" live auction this weekend.
Named for the featured auction item, a brand-new Chevy Trailblazer, donated by Darling's Chevrolet of Ellsworth, the event is the major fundraiser for Loaves and Fishes.
On Saturday, June 24th from 5 to 9 pm, for the price of $75, attendees can take part in; a live auction, a silent auction, live music, a raffle, and have a meal provided by local restaurants.
To learn more, especially about all the auction items, watch the full video interview, and head to LoavesAndFishesEllsworth.org.