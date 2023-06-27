BANGOR - "Good Morning, Maine" isn't just the name of FOX 22 and ABC 7's morning show, it's also the title of a newly published illustrated children's book.
Retired school teacher Sara Frautten, and her granddaughters, ten year-old Adalynn and eight year-old Lillian, decided to write the book during the pandemic, when school went remote.
It's been three years since the process started, and with plenty of help from the illustrator, Mary M. Preble, and local publishing company, McSea Books, the book will be available for purchase on September first of this year.
To learn more, head to McSeaBooks.com.