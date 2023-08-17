BANGOR -- Writer and Director of the International Cryptozoology Museum in Bangor, Loren Coleman, came on the Good Morning Maine show yesterday to discuss the upcoming Paranormal Fair at Fort Knox on Saturday.
The fair will feature author talks, exhibitions, vendors, and crafters, all within the realm of what's weird, wondrous and unusual.
Coleman also discussed the progress of the new location for the International Cryptozoology Museum in Bangor.
For all the details, watch the full video interview, and check out the links within the text above.