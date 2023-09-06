BANGOR - Photographer Cheryl Clegg is undertaking a project to highlight the endangered Maine lobstermen.
She says it's an effort to "put faces to those that are impacted by the regulations to the community and the red list."
Her exhibit will feature portraits of local fishing families, and the public is welcome. It will be at Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor from August 30th through October 29th, with a reception scheduled for Sunday, September 10th at 4 p.m.
To learn more, head to Clegg's photography Facebook page, and her website, CleggPhoto.com.