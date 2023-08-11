A bloody night of fun with Evil Dead the Musical Emma Smith Emma Smith Anchor Author email Aug 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANGOR -- Logan Bard of Some Theatre is putting on their rendition of Evil Dead the Musical, August 17th through the 26th at their Bangor Mall location.For more info and tickets you can visit their website HERE. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emma Smith Anchor Author email Follow Emma Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 74° Rain77° / 66° 3 PM 73° 4 PM 71° 5 PM 73° 6 PM 75° 7 PM 72° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesLincoln man wins big in Bangor State Fair eating contestsAcadians become third Maine team ever to play in legion world seriesOne dead and one hospitalized in fatal car crashCouple finds multiple snakes in car ventsConnecticut police officer shoots and kills carjacking suspect while trapped in stolen vehicle, chief saysBody of missing kayaker foundSearch yields "substantial" amount of drugs, multiple arrestsOwl's Head teen sets world record as thousands flock to Rockland for Lobster FestivalCommunity Closet closing its doorsGOP voters still want Trump, but say mounting controversies leave DeSantis, Ramaswamy as alternative choices Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.