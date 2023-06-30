STATEWIDE - Looking for firework displays to enjoy on the Fourth of July? Look no further.
Below is a list of some of the locations offering firework displays.
AUGUSTA
The day-long 4th of July festivities end at 9:15 p.m. with a display at Mill Park.
BANGOR
Fireworks begin over the Penobscot River around 9:30 p.m. They will be visible in Brewer as well.
BAR HARBOR
Fireworks over Frenchman Bay kick off around 9:15 p.m.
DEER ISLE / STONINGTON
Display will take place at 9:15 p.m. at the Stonington Fish Pier and Harbor.
EASTPORT
Fireworks at dust over the waterfront.
HOULTON
Fireworks begin at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday over the Houlton Agricultural Fair.
LIMESTONE
On Monday, July 3rd, at dusk. Held over Limestone Pond.
MILLINOCKET
Fireworks at dusk on Monday, July 3rd.
RANGELEY
Fireworks launched from the Town Park at dusk.
SEARSPORT
Fireworks at Mosman Park on July 4th.