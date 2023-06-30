STATEWIDE - Looking for firework displays to enjoy on the Fourth of July? Look no further.

Below is a list of some of the locations offering firework displays.

AUGUSTA

The day-long 4th of July festivities end at 9:15 p.m. with a display at Mill Park.

BANGOR

Fireworks begin over the Penobscot River around 9:30 p.m. They will be visible in Brewer as well.

BAR HARBOR

Fireworks over Frenchman Bay kick off around 9:15 p.m.

DEER ISLE / STONINGTON

Display will take place at 9:15 p.m. at the Stonington Fish Pier and Harbor.

EASTPORT

Fireworks at dust over the waterfront.

HOULTON

Fireworks begin at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday over the Houlton Agricultural Fair.

LIMESTONE

On Monday, July 3rd, at dusk. Held over Limestone Pond.

MILLINOCKET

Fireworks at dusk on Monday, July 3rd.

RANGELEY

Fireworks launched from the Town Park at dusk.

SEARSPORT

Fireworks at Mosman Park on July 4th.