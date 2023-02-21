...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
7 inches possible.
* WHERE...Southern Penobscot County.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow,
sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to
monitor the latest forecasts.
