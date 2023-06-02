BANGOR -- A Bangor-based organization is determined to provide every first grader in Maine with a new book for every month of the school year.
Dirigo Reads is currently in 85 schools across all 16 Maine counties.
The organization's mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of children in Maine through literacy.
Dirigo Reads co-founder Dan Cashman says it's it's essential to get kids reading at an early age.
"It fosters a love for reading and literacy rates could be higher in Maine, they could be higher everywhere. And that really starts at a young age, to get kids to fall in love with reading, in love with books," said Cashman.
Any schools or businesses interested in taking part should visit Dirigo Reads' contact form on their website and fill out the application.