DOVER-FOXCROFT Nearly five years after her first renal complications, McKenzie Chambrello is still waiting for a compatible kidney donation.
Chambrello has had diabetes since she was 18 months old.
After the cesarean birth of her son, Chambrello's blood sugar levels dropped dangerously low and she suffered cardiac arrest.
"It was like 1 to 2 minutes and they revived her and in that process they had to put her into an induced comma which she was in for five days," says McKenzie's mother, Christine Chambrello.
Chambrello was later diagnosed with stage 4 renal failure which means her kidneys have severe damage and are close to not working at all.
Three times a week, Chambrello travels an hour from her home in Dover-Foxcroft to Davita in Brewer for a three-hour dialysis treatment.
She says her condition and constant need for treatment largely take away from time spent with her son. And without it she would die.
"I am frequently very tired. So that takes a big effect because four-year-olds do not sit still. So I'm unable to run around with him as much as a normal parent would be able to," says Chambrello "It's hard, I imagine, because he's like mom come play come play and I'm often too tired".
Although her situation may seem grim, Chambrello still hasn't lost hope that she might find a living donor suitable for a kidney transplant.
Starting the process to become a living donor is completely free and only takes a few minutes.
You can go to bwhdonorscreen.org to fill out some basic information.
Once that's done, they'll send you an email with a short questionnaire to fill out and just like that you've started a process that could change someone's life forever.