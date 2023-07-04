The 19th Century Curran Village in Orrington hosted dozens of guests these past three days at its tag sale fundraiser.
The museum's tag sale included agricultural equipment as well as tools, furniture and lighting. All the items for sale were pieces the Curran Village had in storage.
Robert Schmick is the museum's curator.
"A sickle bar, a cultivator and the hay rake was sold today, so it's been a successful fundraiser for us," Schmick said.
One of the shoppers that stopped by the tag sale says her family has ties to the Curran Village and Fields Pond, which is located across the street.
"My mother's grandmother was born here," said Patricia Dietrich, a shopper at the Curran Village tag sale. "Her name was Martha Alice Fields. So I guess Fields Pond is probably after the family name."
All the money raised will go to the upkeep and operation of the 19th Century Curran Village.