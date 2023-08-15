BANGOR -- A Corinna woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to using falsified treatment records to defraud MaineCare.
Court records show between April and December 2020, 46-year-old April McKinney, while working as a counselor, falsified appointment details and session notes in therapy service records.
McKinney used the falsified records to bill and receive funds from MaineCare, which is primarily funded by the federal government.
The justice department says McKinney's actions led to the misuse of taxpayer dollars through reimbursements higher than warranted by any actual patient care given.
McKinney faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. She will be sentenced at a later date.