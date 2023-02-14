Clothesline of Comfort

WATERVILLE -- A local parish is finishing up an initiative to offer warmth and clothing to those experiencing homelessness 

On Sunday, February 5th, Corpus Christi Parish of Winslow launched clotheslines of comfort, a clothing drive with the goal of helping those experiencing homelessness and local students in need. 

The parish hung clotheslines in both of its churches and encouraged donors to hang clothing on the lines so it could be donated to area schools and the mid-Maine homeless shelter. 

"It feels like we say this every year, but the reality is, the last few years have been particularly hard on people. Clothing drives like this one can really help support folks who may not need a shelter bed but need support in other ways to maintain their housing," says the president and CEO of Mid Maine Homeless Shelter Dr. Katie Spencer White.

White, says one of the shelter's biggest needs right now is new underwear and warm winter boots.

Clotheslines of comfort will continue through the 19th and donations can be dropped off at Notre Dame in Waterville or St. John the Baptist in Winslow. 

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022.

Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater.

In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories!

If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

Recommended for you