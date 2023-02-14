WATERVILLE -- A local parish is finishing up an initiative to offer warmth and clothing to those experiencing homelessness
On Sunday, February 5th, Corpus Christi Parish of Winslow launched clotheslines of comfort, a clothing drive with the goal of helping those experiencing homelessness and local students in need.
The parish hung clotheslines in both of its churches and encouraged donors to hang clothing on the lines so it could be donated to area schools and the mid-Maine homeless shelter.
"It feels like we say this every year, but the reality is, the last few years have been particularly hard on people. Clothing drives like this one can really help support folks who may not need a shelter bed but need support in other ways to maintain their housing," says the president and CEO of Mid Maine Homeless Shelter Dr. Katie Spencer White.
White, says one of the shelter's biggest needs right now is new underwear and warm winter boots.
Clotheslines of comfort will continue through the 19th and donations can be dropped off at Notre Dame in Waterville or St. John the Baptist in Winslow.