PROSPECT -- A group of brave citizens helped rescue a man from a burning home in Prospect on Tuesday.
Prospect Fire Chief David Terry says some people noticed flames coming from the home at 1355 Acadia Highway before fire crews arrived on scene.
He says they were able to pull the wheelchair-bound man from the home and attended to him until crews arrived.
Chief Terry says the fire was put out quickly thanks to mutual aid from nearby departments.
"We got the fire knocked down in the first couple of minutes thanks to Stockton Springs Fire. They were here first on scene and got some lines in there and got the fire knocked down."
Chief Terry says the house sustained extensive damage and is uninhabitable at this time.
The victim suffered some burns and has been transported to Waldo County General Hospital.
The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.