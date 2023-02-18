BANGOR - In Saturday's final Class D Boys quarterfinal game, No. 2 Machias rolled to a dominant, 73-50 victory over No. 7 Wisdom.
The Bulldogs led by just three with a few minutes to play in the first, as the Pioneers hung with them much of the way early on.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs pulled away. Midway through, they led 41-22, and even though both teams would continue to pour it in offensively, the Pioneers simply had no answer for Machias on defense.
With the win, the Bulldogs will head to their second straight Class D semifinal, and they will play No. 3 Schenck on Thursday morning.