HOLDEN -- Just weeks ago, the state of Maine was shocked by the sudden death of beloved Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.
Now one of the officers he mentored has been promoted to chief and plans to continue the work he started.
On Tuesday march 28th the town of Holden swore in their newest police chief Eduardo Benjamin.
I had a chance to sit down with him to discuss his upbringing, his time working with Chief Greeley, and what he sees for the future of the department.
"Of course, I have big shoes to fill but I'm going to create my own path," says Benjamin.
According to Benjamin, he doesn't see any big changes for the department in his first year. And after that, who knows what obstacles they might face... But he will be ready for any new challenges as police chief.
He says right now his biggest challenge is maintaining the environment that makes Holden Police and the town they serve special.
"We're very unique, like you know when some one calls here I pick up the phone. I used to tease chief like we might be the only department in the state that someone can call the police department and the chief answers the phone" says Benjamin.
Originally from brazil, Benjamin immigrated to Maine in the early 2000's and became a police officer in 2010 after Chris Greeley allegedly cornered him in his gym with an application.
Benjamin credits his philosophy of community service to his mentor and predecessor, the late chief Chris Greeley.
Benjamin says, "Chief Greeley or Chris Greeley, he was a mentor, he was a friend and he was like a father figure to me so I was lucky enough to work by his side for almost eight years and like they say I learned from the best".
All in all, Benjamin says he is excited for his new position and the opportunities and challenges it brings with it.