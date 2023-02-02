SOCKS

BANGOR -- In the midst of dropping temperatures, some are finding ways to help those in need.

As part of the Maine Catholic Schools Week sock drive, All Saints Catholic School in Bangor is supplying socks for cold Mainers.

This Thursday, middle school students clipped socks to the York Street Sock Garden -- next to the Congregation Beth Israel, where anyone who needs socks is free to come and take them.

All Saints Catholic school sixth-grader Zoe McCrum shared her thoughts on the event.

"For people who don't have the money to buy socks, it's helping them in the cold -- so if they have cold or wet feet it's very helpful," said McCrum. "I really like giving back to the community, so I do lots of drives like this at home and in school."

According to Matthew Houghton, the principal for All Saints Catholic School, the sock garden is a collaborative effort involving several communities -- and the school plans to continue participating in the future.

