Homeless Shelter

BANGOR - The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is offering a variety of services to help unhoused individuals get back on their feet. 

The executive director boyd kronholm says the shelter's beds were completely filled following the closure of the valley avenue encampment -- but a number of them recently became available. 

Beyond providing a bed for the night -- the shelter also offers several resources and programs including: a daily lunch available for anyone experiencing food insecurity, a food pantry, a housing program, and 6 efficiency apartments, among others.

"We've done pretty good about diverting about 40 or 50 people this year out of having to experience homelessness," says Kronholm.

Kronholm says he hopes the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter will also bring a new sober living home to the community soon.

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

