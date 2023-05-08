BANGOR - The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is offering a variety of services to help unhoused individuals get back on their feet.
The executive director boyd kronholm says the shelter's beds were completely filled following the closure of the valley avenue encampment -- but a number of them recently became available.
Beyond providing a bed for the night -- the shelter also offers several resources and programs including: a daily lunch available for anyone experiencing food insecurity, a food pantry, a housing program, and 6 efficiency apartments, among others.
"We've done pretty good about diverting about 40 or 50 people this year out of having to experience homelessness," says Kronholm.
Kronholm says he hopes the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter will also bring a new sober living home to the community soon.