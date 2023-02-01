BARN

STATEWIDE -- With temperatures expected to steadily plunge throughout the week, multiple organizations around the state are operating as warming centers and are opening their doors to help.

One of these places is the Bangor Area Recovery Network on 142 Center Street in Brewer, which will be welcoming anyone in need starting at 6 p.m. this Friday, February 3. They will be offering warmth, snacks and drinks, and even pancakes the following morning.

Executive Director Robert Fickett spoke about the importance of offering a helping hand.

"The temperatures are going to be so low Friday night, that people who don't have shelter could -- really -- could die. So, first and foremost it's about saving lives," said Frickett. "I want to be that person for somebody that just extends a kind hand and offers a warm place."

There are facilities in several communities across the state. For a list of more warming centers, visit here.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

Recommended for you