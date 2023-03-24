BANGOR - The owners of Williams Family Farm have been pulling extra long work days in preparation for Maine Maple Sunday Weekend.
This weekend, March 25th and 26th, they will be hosting a range of events at their family-owned farm to celebrate the state-wide holiday.
From 9 am to 5 pm they will have their evaporator running, boiling sap into syrup, as well as tree tapping demos for kids, and fresh maple cotton candy and maple kettle corn being made.
They will be fully stocked with products for sale like, maple syrup, and plenty of maple goodies like whoopie pies, cotton candy, sugar candy, maple cream, and maple sugar seasoning - among others.
For all the details, check out the full video interview, and head to their website, WilliamsFamilyFarm.net, and "Like" them on Facebook.