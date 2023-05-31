STATEWIDE (AP) -- The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality advisory due to the wildfires in Nova Scotia.
Pollution concentrations are expected to reach moderate levels, as the smoke was forecasted to move into the Gulf of Maine and come ashore overnight.
The skies are expected to be hazy with limited visibility. There may also be an odor of smoke present.
At these elevated particle pollution levels, people may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, and uncomfortable chest sensations.
For those with a heart disease, it will be best to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, to close windows if you're indoors and circulate with a fan.