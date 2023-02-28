...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Interior
DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause
primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&