Adult Beginner Hip-Hop Dance
ArtWaves 1345A Hwy 102 Town Hill Bar Harbor
Tuesdays. March 7th to March 28
6:30 to 7: 30
$70.00
ArtWaves Members $60.00
The first four weeks I’m going to go with a 90s/2000s theme and introduce basic concepts and popular hip hop dance moves.
Classes will have a structure of warm up, cardio through dance, ab work, stretching, and then we will work on learning a short dance combination that we will do all 4 weeks!
Instructor Bio: Kasey Berzinis-McLaughlin comes to us with fifteen years experience as a dancer, and two years as a dance teacher. Growing up in the Portland Area, she studied hip hop, jazz, contemporary, and musical theatre. She has taught ballet, tap, hip hop, lyrical, and flamenco but enjoys teaching hip-hop, and princess ballet the most. After a break from teaching during the pandemic, she is excited to be teaching dance again!