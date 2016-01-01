Early voting

THE MAINE HOUSE VOTED IN FAVOR OF A BILL THAT WOULD MAKE EARLY VOTING EASIER FOR MAINERS.

IT WOULD SET UP A STATEWIDE SYSTEM THAT WOULD ALLOW EARLY VOTERS TO HAVE THEIR BALLOTS TALLIED IMMEDIATELY AND THEY WOULDNT HAVE TO SEND THEM TO A MUNICIPAL CLERK.

IT NOW FACES ADDITIONAL VOTES.

MEANWHILE, THE HOUSE GAVE FINAL APPROVAL TO A BILL THAT WOULD ALLOW U.S. FLAGS TO BE EXEMPT FROM SALES TAXES.

THE SENATE WILL NOW CONSIDER THAT MEASURE.

